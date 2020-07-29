Plus-I admissions begin on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online admission process for Plus-I students under state syllabus will begin on Wednesday from 5pm. Students can submit single-window applications till August 14 through https://www.hscap.kerala.gov.in/.Taking the current situation into consideration, the application process will be liberal and the condition that applicants should upload their qualification certificate on the website has been scrapped. If the applicant has passed the SSLC examination, they can acquire the mark list by submitting their register number. Differently-abled students have to upload a medical certificate proving the same.

Results today

T’Puram: The Plus-I and first year VHSE results will be published on the website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education at 11 am on Wednesday. Students can log in to keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in to access their results.