STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stop daily press briefings, focus on COVID-19 prevention: Kerala BJP chief to Pinarayi  

"The delay in testing is the main cause of community transmission. The cost of a test in a private lab is unaffordable for the common man," Surendran said.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should stop his daily press briefings and instead focus on COVID-19 prevention, BJP state president K Surendran has demanded. The BJP leader said the delay in conducting COVID tests was the reason for community transmission in the state.
     
"While issuing medical bulletins on the COVID situation every morning and evening would be more than sufficient, the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Chief Secretary are wasting one hour on the press briefing. This cannot be accepted," Surendran said. The BJP president asked Pinarayi to emulate the model followed by Chief Ministers of other states.  
     
Surendran said the results of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 were delayed for many days in the state. The Medical Council of India had written to the Centre urging that RT-PCR testing facilities should be started in all government and private medical colleges. However, there is no such facility in the medical colleges of the state, he alleged.
     
"The delay in testing is the main cause of community transmission. The cost of a test in a private lab is unaffordable for the common man," Surendran said. He demanded that cost of testing in private labs should be included in the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme or the state government should set up its own testing facilities.
     
"In the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government should promote the use of Arogya Setu app," Surendran added.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan K Surendran COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp