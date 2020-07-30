Congress slams Kerala govt for 'failing' to combat COVID-19, going back on its promises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state completes six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UDF leadership has blamed the LDF government for failing to combat the outbreak and going back on its promises. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the order issued by the Thiruvananthapuram district collector, saying there is lack of clarity on who will provide treatment to COVID-19 patients who have been asked to remain at home.

Talking to reporters at the Cantonment House after the UDF meeting, Chennithala also criticized the Chief Minister and his office who had come under a cloud of smoke in the gold smuggling case, maintaining that Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue in office.

As part of the #SpeakupKerala campaign against the LDF government, Chennithala informed that apart from MPs and MLAs, DCC presidents and UDF district chairmen and secretaries will also be holding a satyagraha at their respective homes/offices. The UDF leadership maintained that from day one, there have been serious lapses in the LDF government's response to the pandemic. Chennithala said the Plan A, B and C of the government in tackling COVID-19 all failed miserably.

"The government is addressing the health hazard as a law and order problem. The Kerala model has since given way to Dharavi model. The Opposition has been demanding that the state government provide Rs 5000 to all the people during these difficult times which has never materialised. Now, it is the responsibility of the people to ensure that they don't catch the coronavirus as well as to have it treated. The LDF government has gone back on its promises as now the affected people are forced to remain at home with no clarity on who will provide the treatment," said Chennithala.

The UDF has also decided to hold the second leg of the #SpeakupKerala protest on Aug 10 which will see members of all the 25,000 booth committees of the Congress and the UDF holding a satyagraha. Thursday's UDF meeting has also decided to intensify their protest against the LDF government.

Chennithala also hit back at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for making personal remarks against him. The Opposition leader said the ploy of the Chief Minister is to blame anyone who criticizes him including his own party members. Chennithala recalled how veteran Left leader V S Achuthandanan had come under flak from Pinarayi during the Alappuzha Party Congress.