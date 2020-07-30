Double whammy for Kerala as showers hit several parts

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fresh bout of rain received from Tuesday night is likely to raise another hindrance in state’s ongoing fight against Covid-19.The rain may pose a double whammy for the health authorities. Rise in fever/dengue cases and shifting of people to relief camps from rain-battered areas could hinder its efforts to contain the virus spread. The state on Wednesday recorded 903 new Covid-19 positive cases. Of these, 706 were due to local contact transmission. The day also recorded a death due to Covid-19 from Malappuram.

“The infection transmission is in a critical phase. At this time, heavy rain will pose a big risk. On the one hand there are risks involved in dealing with cases of fever/dengue and on the other shifting people to relief camps poses a major challenge,” said a health department official.According to the official, if people start flocking to healthcare centres with fever and other symptoms, it will be difficult for the physicians to determine whether it is common flu or Covid-19. “There is already some confusion. As seasonal flu and Covid-19 have similar symptoms, panic may drive people to healthcare centres. This is risky, both for the health worker as well as for the patient. The same is the case with dengue.

“In the case of relief camps, it will be a daunting task to ensure Covid protocol like social distancing and respiratory hygiene among the inmates,” the official said.Dr Anup Warrier, head, infectious diseases and infection control, Aster DM Healthcare, said that usual seasonal fever will be a bit challenging for hospitals and doctors for appropriate triaging and diagnosis.However, a member of the Covid-19 assessment team said, “The government is quite confident of safe lodging facilities. Definitely there is risk involved. But we have to deal with it accordingly.”

The authorities are in touch with agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for dealing with worst-case scenarios like flood and landslides when the virus transmission is gaining momentum in many parts of the state.

Of the positive cases reported on the day, 706 people were infected through contact and the source of 35 cases remains unknown. While 90 of those diagnosed on the day were returnees from abroad, 71 were from other states. The others were 30 health workers and three staffers of public and private enterprises.

The positive cases also include the test results of three persons who expired in Alappuzha. According to the health department, the samples have been sent to NIV Alappuzha for confirmation and at present these deaths are not included in the Covid-19 death list. A total of 641 persons also recovered on the day.