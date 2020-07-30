Kerala violinist accident: CBI registers FIR, starts probe in death of Balabhaskar and daughter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR and started its probe on the suspicious death of violinist Balabhaskar and his daughter in a road accident near Pallippuram on September 25, 2018.

CBI DSP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) TP Anandakrishnan has been appointed as the investigation officer. The state government had last year issued an order transferring the case to the CBI after Balabhaskar's parents complained that his death was linked to gold smuggling.

The violinist and his daughter were killed in the road accident that took place in the early hours of September 25. While his 18-months-old daughter died immediately after the car crashed into a roadside tree, the violinist succumbed to injuries a week later. His wife Lekshmi had sustained serious injuries.

Suspicions over the death surfaced after Balabhaskar's manager Prakashan Thampi was later arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in connection with gold smuggling. The biologist's family had alleged that the accident was managed by gold smuggling racket following which the state government decided to handover the case to CBI last December.