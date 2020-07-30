One more COVID-19 death reported in Kollam, total fatalities in state reach 69

By Express News Service

One more COVID-19 death has been reported in the state, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to 69. A 73-year-old Asuma Beevi from Thalachira, Kottarakkara in Kollam, who was under treatment for COVID-19 at District Hospital died on Wednesday night. She was confirmed with COVID-19 infection during a test at the district chospital.

She was suffering from other diseases including diabetes mellitus, hypertension and was having impending ARDS. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Government Medical College, Parippally. On her way to the hospital she died. Her body has been kept in the mortuary for further proceedings.

With this, the number of people died of COVID-19 in Kollam has become eight.