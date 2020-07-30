Staffer desecrates sacred altar of temple, suspended

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has suspended S Prakash, an employee of Mannam Subramanya Temple under Peruvaram sub group, for alleged desecration of the Valiya balikkallu (sacred altar) of the temple. A picture of Prakash cleaning the temple roof standing on the sacred altar had gone viral on social media which prompted the board to initiate action against him.

“The employee has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Other steps will be taken after seeking the opinion of thantri,” said TDB president N Vasu.The Devaswom commissioner had deputed Paravur Mookambika temple manager V D Pushpalatha to conduct an inquiry, who submitted the report at 2 pm on Wednesday. According to Pushpalatha, the incident occurred in February.

“Prakash admitted to the mistake and he claimed that his family had conducted poojas at the temple seeking redemption. It is said the priest had taken the photo,” she told TNIE.Meanwhile, it has come to light that discord among the temple employees and a section of the local people has led to the release of the photo on social media.