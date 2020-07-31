STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 COVID deaths in Kerala, only two figure in the official bulletin

In his evening press briefing, the Chief Minister only announced two deaths: Alikoya from Kozhikode and Beepathu from Ernakulam.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday reported seven more Covid19 deaths, two each in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, and one each in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kollam districts.

Asuma Beevi, 73, a native of Thalachira, Kottarakkara in Kollam, who was under treatment for Covid-19 at district hospital died on Wednesday night. She was confirmed with Covid-19 infection during a test at the district hospital.

She was suffering from other diseases including diabetes mellitus, hypertension and was having impending ARDS. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Government Medical College, Parippally. On her way to the hospital she died. With this, the number of people who died of Covid-19 in Kollam has risen to eight.

In Kozhikode, K T Alikoya (77), a native of Pallikandy, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) early on Thursday. He had comorbidities including cardiac disease. Alikoya was admitted to KMCH on July 24 and was on a ventilator.

Ernakulam district reported two Covid-19 deaths on Thursday. Beepathu, 65, a native of Vazhakulam, who died on July 22, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The second death in the district was that of Karingachira, Tripunithura native Chakkiyattil Eliyamma. The 85-year-old was admitted with COVID pneumonia at Ernakulam medical college, Kalamassery. She died at 8 pm on Thursday. With this, the total Covid19 deaths in Ernakulam district has touched 11.

Mohammed, 61, a native of Pookkottumpadam, Malappuram, passed away at the Kozhikode medical college. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 24. However, he died due to kidney failure.

Later in the evening, Thiruvananthapuram district reported two Covid-19 deaths. The diseased are Babu, 61, a native of Nedumangad, and Sheela, 66, a native of Poovachal. Both died at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

In his evening press briefing, the Chief Minister only announced two deaths: Alikoya from Kozhikode and Beepathu from Ernakulam.

