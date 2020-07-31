COVID-19: One doctor, two patients test positive in Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A senior resident doctor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and two patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Close to 15 medical and office staff in the hospital are now in quarantine. The doctor, currently asymptomatic, is quarantining himself at home.

"One of the patients will be moved to Govt Medical College. The other patient had reached here in a critical condition and needed an immediate surgery. The patient was operated on with doctors and medical staff following COVID-19 protocol. Though the patient tested negative in a test done in a private lab before the surgery, the results at our lab came out positive today. Since there were doubts about the first result, the procedure was done in full protective gear. The patient's condition is now stable," said a representative of SCTIMST.