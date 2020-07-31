STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: One doctor, two patients test positive in Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal hospital

Close to 15 medical and office staff in the hospital are now in quarantine. The doctor, currently asymptomatic, is quarantining himself at home.

Published: 31st July 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology .

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A senior resident doctor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and two patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Close to 15 medical and office staff in the hospital are now in quarantine. The doctor, currently asymptomatic, is quarantining himself at home.  

"One of the patients will be moved to Govt Medical College. The other patient had reached here in a critical condition and needed an immediate surgery. The patient was operated on with doctors and medical staff following COVID-19 protocol. Though the patient tested negative in a test done in a private lab before the surgery, the results at our lab came out positive today. Since there were doubts about the first result, the procedure was done in full protective gear. The patient's condition is now stable," said a representative of SCTIMST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Sree Chitra Tirunal hospital SCTIMST
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp