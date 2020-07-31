STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government to move SC if Centre goes back on disbursing GST compensation

Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac wondered how the Union government can defy the GST Compensation Act that guarantees a 14 per cent annual growth rate in tax collection for states until FY2022.

Published: 31st July 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac (File photo| EPS)

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will move the Supreme Court if the Central government goes back on its commitment to pay the GST compensation to states, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac has said.

He was reacting to reports that the Centre has told a parliamentary panel that it will be forced to stop the payment of compensation in the near future due to the COVID-19 slowdown. The minister wondered how the Union government can defy the GST Compensation Act that guarantees a 14 per cent annual growth rate in tax collection for states until FY2022.

"The proposal is a breach of an agreement and against the federal spirit. This is sheer arrogance. I'm sure that the proposal will be opposed by all states in the GST council, including BJP governments," he told TNIE.

Isaac said Kerala will take the lead and move the Supreme Court if the Central government goes ahead with the proposal. "It has to be fought tooth and nail. Let's see whether it will formally come out. I don't think the Central government will get sufficient majority to pass it in the GST council," he said.

Recently, the Centre had paid up the pending compensation to states for 2019-2020. Of the total Rs 13,806 crore sanctioned for March, Kerala received Rs 800 crore. Including this, the state received a total of Rs 8,111 crore as compensation in the FY2019-2020.

Isaac said the strange proposal comes at a time when the state is eagerly waiting for the compensation pending in the current fiscal. A total of Rs 6,000 crore is due to the state as compensation for the months of April, May and June, he said.

Foreseeing a fall in the GST collections, Kerala had earlier proposed to extend the GST compensation cess period to mobilise funds for compensation payment. Isaac's proposal at the council was to extend the cess from five to six years or until the money is recouped. The minister had also suggested opting for market borrowing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala government GST TM Thomas Isaac GST compensaton GST Compensation Act Kerala GST compensation
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp