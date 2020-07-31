Kerala reports five COVID-19 deaths, but none figure in official tally; cases rise to 23,613

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Friday reported five more Covid-19 deaths, two in Ernakulam and one each in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Kollam.

However, none of the five deaths reported on Friday, figured in the official bulletin today.

The official bulletin recorded three deaths, 59-year-old Baihaiki and 85-year-old Aleyamma (both from Ernakulam) and 56-year-old Rukmini (Kollam) but these were from the previous days.

In Ernakulam, 53-year-old M P Ashraf, a native of Aluva, who was undergoing treatment for the virus at Government medical college, Kalamassery, died in the afternoon.

He was also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. The second death in the district was that of a nun.

Angel, an 80-year-old nun staying at St Theresa's convent in Koonamavu died at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. She was also suffering from blood pressure and cholesterol.



In Kasaragod, KP Abdul Rahman, a copra merchant at Kaikkottukadav in Trikaripur panchayat died of Covid-19 early on Friday. He was 69. Four employees of his shop have also tested positive for COVID.



The fourth death in the state was reported from Kollam. Balakrishna Pillai, 82, a native of Nedumpana, who was under treatment for Covid-19 at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally died on Friday.

The patient was shifted from District Hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus, to MCH, Parippally after his condition deteriorated. He died of a heart attack there.



Siddique of Poovassery house, Thachampara, was the fifth Covid-19 fatality. The 58-year-old was admitted on July 15 with lower limb weakness and multiple comorbidities - diabetes, hypertension, Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and chronic kidney disease. He died at the Kozmedical college on Friday. He was tested positive on July 25.

Kerala reported 1,310 fresh cases today, taking the tally to 23,613 with 73 deaths.