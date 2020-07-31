STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala reports five COVID-19 deaths, but none figure in official tally; cases rise to 23,613

The official bulletin recorded three deaths, 59-year-old Baihaiki and 85-year-old Aleyamma (both from Ernakulam) and 56-year-old Rukmini (Kollam) but these were from the previous days.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Friday reported five more Covid-19 deaths, two in Ernakulam and one each in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Kollam.

However, none of the five deaths reported on Friday, figured in the official bulletin today.

The official bulletin recorded three deaths, 59-year-old Baihaiki and 85-year-old Aleyamma (both from Ernakulam) and 56-year-old Rukmini (Kollam)  but these were from the previous days.

In Ernakulam, 53-year-old M P Ashraf, a native of Aluva, who was undergoing treatment for the virus at Government medical college, Kalamassery, died in the afternoon.

He was also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. The second death in the district was that of a nun.

Angel, an 80-year-old nun staying at St Theresa's convent in Koonamavu died at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. She was also suffering from blood pressure and cholesterol.

In Kasaragod, KP Abdul Rahman, a copra merchant at Kaikkottukadav in Trikaripur panchayat died of Covid-19 early on Friday. He was 69. Four employees of his shop have also tested positive for COVID.

The fourth death in the state was reported from Kollam. Balakrishna Pillai, 82, a native of Nedumpana, who was under treatment for Covid-19 at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally died on Friday.

The patient was shifted from District Hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus, to MCH, Parippally after his condition deteriorated. He died of a heart attack there.

Siddique of Poovassery house, Thachampara, was the fifth Covid-19 fatality. The 58-year-old was admitted on July 15 with lower limb weakness and multiple comorbidities - diabetes, hypertension, Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and chronic kidney disease.  He died at the Kozmedical college on Friday. He was tested positive on July 25.

Kerala reported 1,310 fresh cases today, taking the tally to 23,613 with 73 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp