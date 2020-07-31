KSRTC reverts to old fares as it resumes long distance services within Kerala from August 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to charge the old fares for tickets as it resumes long distance services from August 1. As many as 206 services will be operated to begin with, said Transport Minister AK Saseendran. The decision to start services with the old fares came as private bus operators decided to stop services from August 1 owing to financial difficulties.

According to the minister, KSRTC decided to run the services to attract people to the public transport system even though it did not make economic sense. There would not be any inter-state service planned at the moment, said the minister.

The government raised the fare by 25 per cent as a temporary measure to help private bus operators on July 3.

KSRTC has made alternative arrangements not to operate bus services from depots which fall under containment zones. 30 out of 92 depots under KSRTC are in containment zones. This includes the central depot at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. Services from the central depot will be managed from East Fort and Anayara near the NH-66 bypass.

Owing to the pandemic, the KSRTC had suspended long distance services and instead switched over to relay services from June 26. This allowed passengers to travel long distances through connecting buses. Commuters had to get down at the nearest district to avail the relay service.

According to a KSRTC official, the relay services will run parallel to the long distance services for at least a week while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

Though only a few long distance buses will be initially pressed into service, the numbers will be gradually increased depending on passenger demand, said the officer. He also said there won't be any

stops at bus stands that fall under containment zones.