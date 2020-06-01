STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five med students from Armenia finally reach Kochi

Five Malayali medical students, who had been stranded in Armenia for the past two months, finally reached Kochi, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Doctors' Club in Qatar.

Five girls prior to departure from Yerevan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five Malayali medical students, who had been stranded in Armenia for the past two months, finally reached Kochi, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Doctors’ Club in Qatar. The air tickets of the students - four from Alappuzha and one from Kollam  -  were sponsored by five doctors of the Indian Doctors’ Club led by Dr Mohan Thomas.

On receiving information that the five students - Amrutha Pushpalatha, Anagha Immanuel, Devika Srikumar, Grancy Dikson and Selma Ousepachan - the Club sought the help of P Kumaran, Indian Ambassador in Qatar, who got in touch with the embassy in Armenia.

“The girls who we helped tried for medical admission for five years through entrance exams and lost out for a few points. They are as good as anyone who got in. We have helped the right people,” said Dr Mohan Thomas, in a message. The girls were quarantined in a hotel. He said the girls have taken a loan to study medicine in Armenia. “They survive with just `10,000 per month. Theirs is an amazing story of determination and sacrifice,” he said.

Air Peace Nigeria evacuates 312 passengers to Kochi
Meanwhile, Air Peace flight from Lagos, Nigeria, arrived in Kochi on Sunday, giving new hope to Keralite expats stranded in Africa. Air Peace airline touched down at the Kochi airport at 3.30 pm with 312 passengers on board. There were 197 Keralites among the evacuees, who were stranded in the African country during the lockdown. As part of the Vande Bharath Mission, Air India Express IX434 flight from Dubai landed at 5:30pm with 184 passengers. Air India Express will operate flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday. 

Comments

