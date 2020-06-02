STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Plasma treatment planned for critically ill COVID-19 patients in Kerala

As per Principal Secretary (health) Rajan Khobragade, the treatment will be used to ensure the recovery of severe/critical patients.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Plasma is a component of blood. The blood of people who have recovered from an infection contains antibodies.

Plasma is a component of blood. The blood of people who have recovered from an infection contains antibodies.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has decided to carry out the convalescent plasma treatment, a passive antibody therapy in which blood plasma is isolated from recovered persons and administered to the infected.

It will be used for patients with severe/critical COVID-19 infection on a compassionate basis. As per Principal Secretary (health) Rajan Khobragade, the treatment will be used to ensure the recovery of severe/critical patients. A member of the state expert committee on COVID-19 said it will be used only as a last resort. 

“Before the treatment, an undertaking will be sought from the patient, who will be told that convalescent plasma therapy is not an approved medication for treating COVID-19 and is being used on a compassionate basis,” said the member.

“Its use may be considered among those who are aged above 18 years, with laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of infection with SARS-CoV-2, suffering from severe or life-threatening Covid-19, with informed consent provided by the patient or relative and upon emergency approval from the institutional human ethics committee,” said the member.

Rajan Khobragade, in a May 27 advisory, said the treatment will be used if a patient has one or more of life-threatening conditions like respiratory failure, septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction or failure.

It is highlighted that minors having known hypersensitivity to blood products are excluded.

“Donors will be explained the procedure of plasma donation and the adverse events associated with it. The collected plasma will be divided into 200ml packs. Successful donors will be requested to donate again. If they agree, the second donation will be scheduled after at least two weeks of the first,” it said. 

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research had included six institutions – GMCs in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Malabar Cancer Centre, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Cochin and Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode – convalescent plasma therapy trial, more commonly known as PLACID trial.

However, recognition to these institutions to become a part of the trial is yet to come.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma treatment COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp