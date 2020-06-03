Rahul Gandhi to help procure gadgets for tribal students

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has offered to help procure all needed equipment so that tribal students from the district can join the online classes. It is estimated that 8,785 students in the district do not have access internet or TV channel and a majority of them are tribal students.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gandhi pointed to the digital divide. “... I request the Kerala Government to kindly extend necessary support to tribal students to access digital tools...,” Gandhi wrote to the chief minister. In another letter to the Wayanad collector, Gandhi offered to help procure devices for students and requested district officials to share the specific requirements.