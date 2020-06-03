V Muraleedharan: Kerala wants fewer repatriates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the central government has started discussions for the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission for the evacuation of expatriates, the state government has demanded lesser number of flights, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. He said the state government had expressed its inability to make arrangements for receiving more passengers as its capacity had been used to the maximum.

The state’s letter also demanded restriction in the number of chartered flights. The minister said more flights would land if the state increases the number of quarantine centres.

“The Ministry of External Affairs is interested in starting more flights from Gulf countries. Already 160 Keralites lost their lives in the Gulf and it would be the responsibility of central and state governments to bring the expatriates home as early as possible,” said Muraleedharan. He demanded the state government to increase the quarantine facilities so that more flights can be operated.