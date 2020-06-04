STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As positive cases spike, Kerala to knock Centre’s doors

The state government is planning to submit a Kerala Covid Package to the Centre that aims to continue the disease containment activities and strengthen the state’s public health sector further.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:00 AM

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is planning to submit a Kerala Covid Package to the Centre that aims to continue the disease containment activities and strengthen the state’s public health sector further. A draft package prepared by the state Covid-19 expert committee is currently under the perusal of the finance and health departments for further additions. One of the major demands put forth by the package is for the central government’s assistance to establish a Centre for Epidemiology and Public Health on the lines of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US. 

“The stimulus package announced by the Centre to uplift various sectors affected by the Covid-19 has not helped the health sector. At present, positive cases are increasing at a rapid pace in the state. There is a real fear we may face community transmission if the virus spread is not contained. For better preparedness a special package is needed,” said a health department official. 

According to the official, the expert committee has asked the state government to consider short- and long-term health packages. In April, the Centre had announced an India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. which grants aid for the development of dedicated Covid  hospitals, isolation blocks, procurement of PPEs, N95 masks, etc.

