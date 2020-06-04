STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant death: Forest, police spread net for culprit, register cases

Criminal  cases. Online petitions. Monetary rewards for informers.

By CYNTHIACHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criminal cases. Online petitions. Monetary rewards for informers. The public outcry over the tragic circumstances leading to the death of a pregnant elephant in Malappuram has left the culprit with little room for manoeuvre. After Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Wildlife) Asha Thomas asked officials to take separate police and forest cases, Mannarkkad DFO KK Sunil Kumar has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act which prescribes a prison term of seven years for killing a Schedule I animal.

People, including those representing animal welfare groups, took to the social media and other platforms condemning the elephant’s death and demanding stringent punishment to the culprit. The elephant had chewed on a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers and died while standing in a river with a burnt mouth on May 27.

TNIE was the first to report the gruesome incident on Tuesday, with forest officials belonging to the Mannarkkad range searching for the offender over the past four days. Sunil Kumar said that the 15-year-old pregnant elephant had strayed into the areas near NSS Estate at Uppukulam in Mannarkkad on May 20 or May 21, while it was healthy. The injury is estimated to have happened on May 23 at the Ambalappara outpost. By May 25, it entered the Velliyar river to ease its pain.

NGO offers Rs 50,000 for information on accused 

The postmortem examination by Dr David Abraham, assistant forest veterinary officer, Thrissur, revealed that it died due to asphyxia after water entered its lungs and trachea.  U Ashique Ali, the Mannarkkad forest range officer leading the combing operations, said, “This particular area does not have a precedent of putting firecrackers inside pineapples or fruits. It was either put inside a pineapple or the firecracker must have been made in the shape of a pineapple.

We are yet to confirm the modus operandi.” On Wednesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar submitted a report to the state government. Asha Thomas said the possession of any explosives is a crime. “Even if the firecrackers were used to kill a wild boar, it is still a crime. We have initiated an investigation and are confident of nabbing the perpetrators,” she said. Several NGOs, like People for Animals, Earth Brigade Foundation and Humane Society International/India, have expressed their anguish.

Kamal Ganatra, an animal lover, has started an online signature campaign demanding justice for the pregnant elephant. The petition on Change.org -- Justice for our voiceless soul -- saw more than 2.33 lakh people signatories, with the target being 3 lakh. The petition has tagged the Union ministries of law and justice, environment and forest, and the Kerala High Court. Meanwhile, Humane Society International/India has offered `50,000 to informers for help with the identification, leading to the conviction of the accused. Sumanth Bindumadhav, campaign manager for wildlife at HSI India, said that incidents like these emphasise the need to improve the existing system of ex-gratia payment by the government. Anyone with information about the case can call 7674922044 or email india@hsi.org.

Centre seeks report

Kochi: Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sought a report on the incident. “Stern action will be taken against the culprits,” the minister said.

