Kerala COVID-19 toll rises to 12 with death of 73-year-old woman who arrived from Chennai

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The COVID-19 toll in Kerala has risen to 12 with the death of Meenakshi Ammal, 73, of Thazhathethil house in Chettiyankunnu in Katampazhipuram. She died at the district hospital on Tuesday night and tests confirmed on Thursday that she had COVID-19.

Meenakshi Ammal had arrived from a red zone area in Chennai into Kerala through Walayar on May 25. She was under home quarantine at her brother's house in Mannampatta, Katampazhipuram, from that day. The first swab sample taken from her had tested negative.

Subsequently, she was admitted to the district hospital on May 30 after she developed pneumonia and diabetes complications.

The body was taken to the Thrissur medical college on Wednesday. The swab taken from her body had tested positive confirming the first death in Palakkad district and twelfth in the state. It was the minister for the development of scheduled castes and tribes AK Balan who disclosed that the death of Meenakshi Ammal was due to COVID-19.

The grandchild of the brother of Meenakshi Ammal was also admitted to the district hospital and was under observation. District Medical Officer KP Reetha said that there was no cause for concern over the health of the grandchild.

The cremation will be conducted as per the COVID-19 protocol on Thursday in Katampazhipuram.