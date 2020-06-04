STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

People across world sign 927 petitions, seek justice for pregnant elephant killed in Kerala 

The elephant had died in Palakkad on May 27 after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its jaw.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

The elephant that died after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers

The deceased elephant  Pic courtesy |  Mohan Krishnan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours before the world observes World Environment Day, people across the world have expressed their outrage through a petition platform over inhumane killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.

In less than 24 hours, as many as 927 petitions have been filed on the petition website Change.org and over 13 lakh people have signed these demanding the perpetrators of this cruel act be punished.

"Perhaps a more important question to ask right now is why we hear news about so many voiceless deaths and not enough about prosecutions? The law in India does not give long prison sentences for wildlife crimes. A sense of fear should be spread amongst people who might become killers of these innocent living beings. Convictions for wildlife killing must receive rigorous sentencing with hefty fines," said Kamal Ganatra, a citizen of Oman, in his petition.

The petition has been supported by 5.6 lakh people in a day.

Thane resident Nikhil Suryawanshi, another petitioner on the platform, demanded that a murder charge be slapped against the perpetrators of the gruesome crime.

"I was deeply hurt and angry when I read about the pregnant elephant brutally killed in Kerala. As I wanted to do something about this and wanted the offenders to get punished, I shared my thoughts with my sister who is an advocate. She told me to create a petition on Change.org," said Suryawanshi, whose petition has been signed by over 2.30 lakh people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bangalore-based Aparajita said in her petition that the incident broke her heart.

"It broke my heart...the innocent animal fell victim to an act of human cruelty. As she bit into the pineapple, it exploded in her mouth. We cannot let these voiceless animals suffer like this anymore. Strict action should be taken against the culprits," she wrote.

A petition by Meera Kant, seeking criminal charges against those who killed the pregnant elephant, has been signed by over three lakh people.

Some of these petitions have drawn social media support from celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Kapil Sharma. The number of petitions and the signatures supporting them are increasing by the second.

According to official figures presented by the Central government in the Parliament, 373 elephants died of unnatural causes, such as electrocution and poaching between 2015-2018.

People in the US, UK, France, and Australia, have started petitions on the issue.

The elephant had died in Palakkad district on May 27 after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in its mouth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala elephant accident Palakkad elephant accident World Environment Day
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Brinda Chatterjee Manna
    This is a heinous crime and The culprits should be hanged to death.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp