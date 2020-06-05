Elephant death: Pinarayi, Chennithala unite against Maneka Gandhi's remark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare demonstration of unity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have condemned BJP leader and MP Maneka Gandhi’s controversial comment against Malappuram district on the issue of a pregnant elephant’s death. The chief minister on Thursday said there has been a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Malappuram and people of Kerala by unleashing a hate campaign which will not be tolerated. Chennithala shot off a letter to the animal welfare activist citing that her action is “unacceptable”.

On Thursday, the CM tweeted, “We are saddened by the fact some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign. Lies built upon inaccurate descriptions and half truths were employed to obliterate the truth. Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative. Wrong priorities.” During his daily media briefing, Pinarayi again said there has been a deliberate organised hate campaign being unleashed against Malappuram district and people of Kerala.

Chennithala, in his letter to Maneka Gandhi, said her statement has given a space for airing hate speeches and abusing a district and its people. He lamented that BJP workers had claimed that the elephant’s death happened in Wayanad, the constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP.