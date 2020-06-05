STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elephant death: Pinarayi, Chennithala unite against Maneka Gandhi's remark

Chennithala, in his letter to Maneka Gandhi, said her statement has given a space for airing hate speeches and abusing a district and its people.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi kicked up a storm while addressing a rally in UP’s Sultanpur where she was seen asking Muslims to vote for her or else she won’t work for their welfare. The EC took cognizance of the matter and asked the Sultanpur District Magistrate to issue a show cause notice to her.

Maneka Gandhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare demonstration of unity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have condemned BJP leader and MP Maneka Gandhi’s controversial comment against Malappuram district on the issue of a pregnant elephant’s death. The chief minister on Thursday said there has been a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Malappuram and people of Kerala by unleashing a hate campaign which will not be tolerated. Chennithala shot off a letter to the animal welfare activist citing that her action is “unacceptable”.

On Thursday, the CM tweeted, “We are saddened by the fact some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign. Lies built upon inaccurate descriptions and half truths were employed to obliterate the truth. Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative. Wrong priorities.” During his daily media briefing, Pinarayi again said there has been a deliberate organised hate campaign being unleashed against Malappuram district and people of Kerala. 

Chennithala, in his letter to Maneka Gandhi, said her statement has given a space for airing hate speeches and abusing a district and its people. He lamented that BJP workers had claimed that the elephant’s death happened in Wayanad, the constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi Malappuram elephant death Pinarayi Vijayan Ramesh Chennithala
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp