STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elephant death: Three picked up as probe begins; Centre sends own team

Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer K K Sunil Kumar submitted a report on the incident to the Conservator of Forests (Eastern circle) on Thursday.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

The deceased elephant  Pic courtesy |  Mohan Krishnan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A joint investigation team of police and forest department personnel took three persons into custody on Thursday for questioning in connection with the death of a 15-year-old pregnant elephant, which died after chewing on a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers at Ambalapara near Thiruvazhamkunnu a week ago. Two of them were released in the evening.

Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Sivavikram said an FIR has been registered at the Mannarkkad police station and separate cases have been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Explosives Act, 1984. Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer K K Sunil Kumar submitted a report on the incident to the Conservator of Forests (Eastern circle) on Thursday.

He told TNIE that the forest department has started combing operations within 50km radius of the buffer zone of the forest using teams of eight to ten personnel each to check whether any explosives have been planted to kill wild animals. Meanwhile, Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar deputed a central team, comprising officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to conduct a parallel probe.

Autopsy reveals wounds were one to two weeks old 
Residents of Thiruvazhamkunnu told Mannarkkad police, who carried out evidence collection, that they had seen the particular elephant coming to the area from the Silent Valley forest on occasions when they went for rubber tapping in the area. On May 23, forest officials first saw the elephant in the buffer zone of the forest area. They noticed that the elephant was not eating and used to sleep for some time and was lumbering around. On May 25, it walked to the compound of a nearby house. It appeared weak.

The locals noticed that its upper and lower jaws were wrecked and it was not eating. When the wound started getting infested with flies, the pachyderm took refuge in the nearby Velliyar stream. Though the locals tried to chase it away from the stream by bursting crackers, it stayed put as it was badly injured. On May 27, forest officials brought two kumki elephants to goad the wounded elephant to come out of the stream so that it could be given treatment.

As it was being goaded on to the bank, it collapsed in the water, ostensibly because of hunger and fatigue. The elephant was cremated at Kacheriparambu after the postmortem examination. The police said the postmortem examination conducted by veterinary surgeon David Abraham revealed that its wounds were one to two weeks old. The investigation is centred around the pineapple gardens and estates in areas on the Palakkad-Malappuram border like Karuvarakundu, Mannarkkad and Nilambur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
elephant death
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp