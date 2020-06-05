STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Farmer arrested in connection with Kerala elephant death

Police said the farmer, who had settled in Ambalapura for the last four years, had taken the land on lease and was engaged in farming activities.

Published: 05th June 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased elephant at Palakkad in Kerala.

The deceased elephant. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One person has been arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a pregnant wild female elephant at Ambalapara in Thiruvazhamkunnu on the Palakkad –Malappuram border.

Police sources said that the farmer was a native of Areekode in Malappuram district and had settled in Ambalapara for the last four years. 

The police said that the arrest would be recorded within an hour. The name of the farmer, which is yet to be confirmed officially, is Wilson, who has taken the land on lease and was engaged in farming activities.

ALSO READ | BJP giving 'communal colour' to killing of elephant in Kerala: Congress

The injured pregnant wild elephant was seen in the Amabalapara area from May 23 onwards. The death was attributed to having eaten a fruit stuffed with explosives from the area. It was injured at least 10 days before it was seen in the area. The tongue, upper jaw and the lower jaw was completely torn off and worms had begun to infest it. It was standing in the nearby Veliyar stream to relieve it of the pain.

The elephant had not eaten for the past two weeks which finally led it to collapse in the Veliyar stream on May 27 when two kumki elephants were engaged to drive it back into the forests and offer treatment.

ALSO READ | Pineapple filled with firecrackers killed pregnant wild elephant

The death of the female wild elephant had created a national uproar in social media due to the cruelty meted out by humans to a dumb animal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Elephant death farmer arrest
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp