Kerala model? Kin shun elderly returnees fearing COVID-19 infection

KOTTAYAM: Two weeks ago, Kanjirappally tahsildar G Ajithkumar got a call from his colleagues, informing him that an elderly couple was seeking help after returning from New Delhi.

The couple from Manimala, who had been to their elder son’s house in Delhi to look after his children, had returned by the first train after the restrictions were relaxed.

Their younger son, however, refused to take them home fearing that they might be infected. The tahsildar had to arrange them accommodation at a tourist centre in Kanjirappally.

Former Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu, who retired on May 31, had to intervene and put a Dubai-returned couple, both in 80s, from Manganam near Kottayam in a COVID isolation centre after their grandson refused to allow them into his house. It didn’t matter to him that the couple was returning after visiting his father.

On Tuesday, an 82-year-old man, who returned from Dubai along with his wife, 80, after visiting their son, tested positive while undergoing home quarantine in Kangazha.

COVID war room members soon contacted their other two children, living in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, to take care of the aged mother who tested negative.

But both were reluctant and asked the officials to shift her to an institutional quarantine centre. The response put the officials in a fix as shifting an aged person to isolation centre could be difficult. After long deliberation, the relatives agreed to opt for paid quarantine and the elderly woman was shifted to a KTDC hotel in Changanassery.

The incidents, though isolated, indicate the social stigma attached to Covid-19 and how family values and relationships have become a casualty in these trying times.

Not just relatives, but even children and grandchildren are turning apathetic and shutting the doors on the elderly returnees from abroad and other states.

“Though it’s the obligation of the children and relatives to take care of them, many are trying to shirk their responsibilities. We get many calls seeking institutional quarantine for returnees. Sadly, the family members are not even considering their age,” said a health official

Virus should be isolated, not people, says expert

The government directive says people above 75, children below 10, and pregnant women can avail themselves of home quarantine option. But, several returnees are forced to opt for institutional quarantine because their families are not ready to accommodate them.

Psychiatrist Dr C J John said aged people prefer home quarantine.

“Aged people like home conditions. When they are put under quarantine in a completely different place, they are vulnerable to disorientation, frustration and other negative emotions. The quarantine mission should be enforced on them with love and care. Virus should be isolated, not the people,” said John.

A health official said people are creating unnecessary confusion.

“There are several misconceptions about COVID-19 which make the situation difficult for our officers. Recently, we got a call saying a person in-home quarantine was walking on a public road violating quarantine rules. On investigation, it was found that he had never ventured out since the beginning of his quarantine period. Corona war rooms are flooded with such fake calls,” said the official.