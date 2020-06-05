STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala model? Kin shun elderly returnees fearing COVID-19 infection

Two weeks ago, Kanjirappally tahsildar G Ajithkumar got a call from his colleagues, informing him that an elderly couple was seeking help after returning from New Delhi.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; elders

For representational purposes

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two weeks ago, Kanjirappally tahsildar G Ajithkumar got a call from his colleagues, informing him that an elderly couple was seeking help after returning from New Delhi.

The couple from Manimala, who had been to their elder son’s house in Delhi to look after his children, had returned by the first train after the restrictions were relaxed.

Their younger son, however, refused to take them home fearing that they might be infected. The tahsildar had to arrange them accommodation at a tourist centre in Kanjirappally.

Former Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu, who retired on May 31, had to intervene and put a Dubai-returned couple, both in 80s, from Manganam near Kottayam in a COVID isolation centre after their grandson refused to allow them into his house. It didn’t matter to him that the couple was returning after visiting his father.

On Tuesday, an 82-year-old man, who returned from Dubai along with his wife, 80, after visiting their son, tested positive while undergoing home quarantine in Kangazha.

COVID war room members soon contacted their other two children, living in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, to take care of the aged mother who tested negative.

But both were reluctant and asked the officials to shift her to an institutional quarantine centre. The response put the officials in a fix as shifting an aged person to isolation centre could be difficult. After long deliberation, the relatives agreed to opt for paid quarantine and the elderly woman was shifted to a KTDC hotel in Changanassery.

The incidents, though isolated, indicate the social stigma attached to Covid-19 and how family values and relationships have become a casualty in these trying times.

Not just relatives, but even children and grandchildren are turning apathetic and shutting the doors on the elderly returnees from abroad and other states.

“Though it’s the obligation of the children and relatives to take care of them, many are trying to shirk their responsibilities. We get many calls seeking institutional quarantine for returnees. Sadly, the family members are not even considering their age,” said a health official

Virus should be isolated, not people, says expert

The government directive says people above 75, children below 10, and pregnant women can avail themselves of home quarantine option. But, several returnees are forced to opt for institutional quarantine because their families are not ready to accommodate them.

Psychiatrist  Dr C J John said aged people prefer home quarantine. 

“Aged people like home conditions. When they are put under quarantine in a completely different place, they are vulnerable to disorientation, frustration and other negative emotions. The quarantine mission should be enforced on them with love and care. Virus should be isolated, not the people,” said John.
A health official said people are creating unnecessary confusion. 

“There are several misconceptions about COVID-19 which make the situation difficult for our officers. Recently, we got a call saying a person in-home quarantine was walking on a public road violating quarantine rules. On investigation, it was found that he had never ventured out since the beginning of his quarantine period. Corona war rooms are flooded with such fake calls,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp