Organisations call Maneka Gandhi out for ‘violent district’ comment against Malappuram

Meanwhile, the Save Malappuram Forum said it would take legal action against the people who spread hate comments against the people of Malappuram.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM

The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Various organisations in Malappuram on Thursday came out protesting against animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi’s comment that Malappuram is the most violent district in the country. Gandhi made the comment after a pregnant elephant died after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers in Palakkad last week.

The leaders of the organisations said Gandhi’s comment is a deliberate attempt to defame the people of Malappuram district. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty said it was very disappointing that people in Delhi were spreading misinformation against the district.

“The incident in which the elephant died should be investigated. But it is equally disturbing to note that some politicians are making it a tool to degrade the people of Malappuram. People saying Malappuram is the most violent place based on the death of the elephant don’t even know where the incident actually happened,” Kunhalikutty said. “It is clear the attack is an attempt to implement the political agenda of the BJP government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Save Malappuram Forum said it would take legal action against the people who spread hate comments against the people of Malappuram. Actors like Neeraj Madhav and Hareesh Peradi have also raised their voice against the people who tried to spread the fake news that the incident happened in Malappuram. “Maneka Gandhi’s comment is an attempt to add a communal colour to the incident. Home libraries will tell you more about the good culture of Malappuram,” Peradi said.

TAGS
Malappuram Maneka Gandhi elephant death
