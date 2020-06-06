STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM is both court and police station, says women’s panel chief

Josephine was speaking to the media in connection with the Kadinamkulam incident wherein a woman was sexually harassed by her husband and his friends.

M C Josephine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine kicked up a row with her statement that at times the CPM is both a court and a police station. Josephine, who is also a CPM central committee member, made the statement while responding to questions on the Commission’s perceived indifference in cases where CPM leaders happen to be those accused.

Josephine was speaking to the media in connection with the Kadinamkulam incident wherein a woman was sexually harassed by her husband and his friends. Responding to questions regarding allegations against CPM leader P K Sasi, Josephine said when the complainant herself says that a party probe would suffice, there is no need for the Commission to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan said the matter has not come to his attention. Congress leader Shanimol Usman MLA has urged the government to take a case against the Women’s Commission chairman. Mahila Congress presidnt Lathika Subhash has criticised the statement by Josephine.

Comments(1)

  • A k Sehanobis

    Why punish someone for speaking the Truth?
    8 hours ago reply
