Former India footballer dies due to COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll touches 15

Though the doctors tried plasma therapy on the 61-year-old, the treatment made little improvement in his health condition.

Published: 06th June 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian footballer Hamza Koya

Former Indian footballer Hamza Koya (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

One more COVID-19 death has been reported in Malappuram, taking the total death toll in Kerala to 15.

Ilayidath Hamsakkoya, 61, a native of Parappanangadi died at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Manjeri, at 6.30 AM on Saturday. He was a former Santhosh Trophy player.

Hamsakkoya returned from Mumbai on May 21 with his family. Five members in his family including his wife and son tested positive for COVID-19 on May 24. His family members are currently under treatment for the disease at the GMCH, Manjeri.

Hamsakkoya's health condition became bad on May 30 as he was also suffering from pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Though the doctors tried plasma therapy on the 61-year-old, the treatment made little improvement in his health condition.

Hamsakkoya is the first person to die in Kerala after plasma therapy. "It is the first time in Kerala, the doctors have used plasma therapy. We took plasma from two covid recovered people in Malappuram. But unfortunately, we could not save the man from death," said Dr. Shinas Babu, nodal officer of the covid special treatment centre at the GMCH, Manjeri.

With this death, Malappuram has recorded its second Covid death. Earlier, a four-month-old child died of COVID-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, Malappuram district reported 18 new positive cases on Friday. A total of 108 people are currently under treatment at the GMCH, Manjeri. As many as 275 people are under observation for the virus in various hospitals in Malappuram.

