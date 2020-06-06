STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No need to release water from dams now, Kerala tells HC

The state received heavy downpour from August 15 to 17, which disturbed the equilibrium of river flow and caused the flood.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon of 94 to 104 per cent this year which does not require immediate release of water from dams, the state submitted before the Kerala High Court on Friday.  The water level in the dams and the actual and predicted rainfall are being closely monitored by authorities, and the engineers of the departments concerned have been entrusted with the task of supervising the events. Emergency action plans, Standard Operation Procedures and rule curves have been implemented. 

Respective dam owners and the Disaster Management Authority are vigilant in the matter, Irrigation executive engineer P S Koshy and senior government pleader P Narayanan informed the court. The statement was filed in response to a suo motu writ petition initiated on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Justice Devan Ramachandran on the issue of regulation of dams waters. The report said the flood in 2018 was caused by unprecedented heavy rain which was not predicted by the IMD. 

The state received heavy downpour from August 15 to 17, which disturbed the equilibrium of river flow and caused the flood. In Kerala, there are no dams exclusively built for flood control. However, flood cushions -- which means additional storage above full reservoir level -- are provided to regulate flood water in reservoirs, it stated.In the event of an ‘extreme rainfall’, the spillways will be opened. During such exigencies, the protocol established in the emergency action plan would be put in place for early warning and evacuation of the downstream population, the report said.

‘TN refused to share Mullaperiyar details’
Though the Kerala government has been demanding to provide Gate Operation Schedule of Mullaperiyar Dam since 2014, Tamil Nadu has not shared the details till date. Kerala had taken up the matter with the Central Water Commission and  Ministry of Water Resources several times. Though the Centre had issued specific directions, Tamil Nadu failed to comply with it, the report said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp