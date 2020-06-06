STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more arrested in gangrape of woman in Kerala

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday.

With this sixth people, including the husband, have been arrested in the case and search is on for another person, they said.

The shocking incident occurred here on June 4.

It came to light after the woman approached police and complained against her husband and his friends that she was forced to drink liquor and sexually assaulted in front of her five-year-old son.

"We are yet to nab the seventh accused. The child has narrated the incident to us. He told us about the beating he got," police said.

A case has been registered against seven accused, including the husband, for kidnapping, assaulting and gang rape.

Since the incident took place in front of the child, a case under Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act has also been registered.

The Kerala State Women's Commission has on its own registered a case and sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP.

The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two children to the beach at nearby Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby, where she was forced to drink liquor and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son.

She managed to escape from there and pleaded for help from a young man, who saw her in an inebriated state, and took her to her house and informed police.

The man later told some television channels that she was crying, had injuries on her face and pleaded for help.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman and the child.

She has also complained that the men had tortured her using cigarette butts.

Representational Image.
