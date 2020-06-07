COVID-19: Fresh infections hit 100-mark for 3rd straight day in Kerala; number rises to 1,095

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Sunday reported over a hundred COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, taking the total number of patients under treatment in the state to 1,095.

Of the 107 new infections reported today, at least 71 were those who reached Kerala from abroad and 28 from other states.

"Of the 107 people, 71 reached the state from abroad and 28 from other states and eight persons contracted the disease through contact," State Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Meanwhile, test samples of 41 patients returned negative taking the total number of cured people so far to 803 while 1,095 people are currently under treatment.

At least 1,91,481 people are under observation in the state, of which, 1,716 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The Health Department has added six more regions in the category of hotspots taking the total number to 144.

As per the latest medical bulletin, Palakkad has 159 positive cases followed by Malappuram district with 147 cases.

Kannur has 125 cases while Kasaragod has 96.