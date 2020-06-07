STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Fresh infections hit 100-mark for 3rd straight day in Kerala; number rises to 1,095

The Health Department has added six more regions in the category of hotspots taking the total number to 144.

Published: 07th June 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kozhikode

A person getting tested for Covid-19 at Beach Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Sunday reported over a hundred COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, taking the total number of patients under treatment in the state to 1,095.

Of the 107 new infections reported today, at least 71 were those who reached Kerala from abroad and 28 from other states.

"Of the 107 people, 71 reached the state from abroad and 28 from other states and eight persons contracted the disease through contact," State Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Meanwhile, test samples of 41 patients returned negative taking the total number of cured people so far to 803 while 1,095 people are currently under treatment.

At least 1,91,481 people are under observation in the state, of which, 1,716 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The Health Department has added six more regions in the category of hotspots taking the total number to 144.

As per the latest medical bulletin, Palakkad has 159 positive cases followed by Malappuram district with 147 cases.

Kannur has 125 cases while Kasaragod has 96.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp