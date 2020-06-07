COVID-19 woes: Online teaching fails to sync with needs of special children

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Online classes, now touted as the alternative for classroom teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic, may not be inclusive after all. Special children — those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders — who require individual attention from teachers, are finding it hard to cope up with the new mode of coaching.

Experts worry that special children, who are missing out on group therapy sessions and socialisation classes, could face an uphill task later on. They recommend that therapy and social interaction sessions for such children should be resumed, as a special case, under controlled environments.

“Online classes are on, but occupational therapies that require physical activity cannot be properly imparted over the net,” said Dr Jency Blesson, joint director of Jewel Autism and Child Development Centre (JACDC) in Kottayam.

“Online training can be effective for speech therapy, though it may not be as successful as direct interactive sessions,” she said.

“We cannot conduct group therapies for improving their social skills, which is an area the children face major issues. Even when we send special children to regular schools, so that they can interact with other children, socialising is something that they mostly tend to avoid. Communication is something they always shy away from, and we try to overcome this through home activities” said Dr Jency.

Till March 18, JACDC coordinated and conducted therapy for 180 children from 26 countries.

“With the right therapy, life-altering changes can be brought about in children with autistic spectrum disorders before they turn five years. I know a four-and-half-year-old child whose parents are stuck in Tamil Nadu now. They just want to get back to Kerala so that they can restart their child’s therapy sessions,” she said.

The impact of lockdown restrictions was severe on children with special needs. “Towards final days of the lockdown, I had to struggle as my son started behaving violently. We had to request for the restart of the therapy sessions,” said Radhika Pillai, parent of a special child.

However, some parents are still worried to step out at a time when positive cases are on the rise.

“The state government should step in to initiate special provisions for the resumption of the therapy sessions for special children. We cannot afford any more delays. As of now, we are following the World Health Organisation’s guidelines and have not yet started group therapy. Around 15 children have recommenced their individual sessions,” said Dr Jency.