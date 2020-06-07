STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 woes: Online teaching fails to sync with needs of special children

Kids diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders struggle to cope with new coaching mode

Published: 07th June 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

By  Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Online classes, now touted as the alternative for classroom teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic, may not be inclusive after all. Special children — those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders — who require individual attention from teachers, are finding it hard to cope up with the new mode of coaching.

Experts worry that special children, who are missing out on group therapy sessions and socialisation classes, could face an uphill task later on. They recommend that therapy and social interaction sessions for such children should be resumed, as a special case, under controlled environments. 

“Online classes are on, but occupational therapies that require physical activity cannot be properly imparted over the net,” said Dr Jency Blesson, joint director of Jewel Autism and Child Development Centre (JACDC) in Kottayam.

“Online training can be effective for speech therapy, though it may not be as successful as direct interactive sessions,” she said.

“We cannot conduct group therapies for improving their social skills, which is an area the children face major issues. Even when we send special children to regular schools, so that they can interact with other children, socialising is something that they mostly tend to avoid. Communication is something they always shy away from, and we try to overcome this through home activities” said Dr Jency.

Till March 18, JACDC coordinated and conducted therapy for 180 children from 26 countries.

“With the right therapy, life-altering changes can be brought about in children with autistic spectrum disorders before they turn five years. I know a four-and-half-year-old child whose parents are stuck in Tamil Nadu now. They just want to get back to Kerala so that they can restart their child’s therapy sessions,” she said. 

The impact of lockdown restrictions was severe on children with special needs. “Towards final days of the lockdown, I had to struggle as my son started behaving violently. We had to request for the restart of the therapy sessions,” said Radhika Pillai, parent of a special child.

However, some parents are still worried to step out at a time when positive cases are on the rise. 

“The state government should step in to initiate special provisions for the resumption of the therapy sessions for special children. We cannot afford any more delays. As of now, we are following the World Health Organisation’s guidelines and have not yet started group therapy. Around 15 children have recommenced their individual sessions,” said Dr Jency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
special children online classes Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp