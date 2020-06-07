STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Places of worship, except three mosques, set to reopen

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, most places of worship across the state are all set to reopen on June 9.

Health officials screening the bride and bridegroom for Covid-19 symptoms before the wedding at Guruvayur on Friday

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/THRISSUR: Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, most places of worship across the state are all set to reopen on June 9. However, three prominent mosques have decided not to reopen from Tuesday, citing ‘practical difficulties’ and also as an added safety measure. As per the guidelines issued by the government, entry is not allowed for children below the age of 10 years and the elderly above 65 years. 

At the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, only 600 visitors will be allowed per day through online registration. ‘Prasadam’ and ‘nivedyam’ will not be allowed. As many as 60 weddings will be allowed every day with not more than 50 guests per wedding. 

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas said the virtual system would be activated soon. He said that devotees would be able to book their slots by using Google form on the website. Once approved, the Devaswom will send a QR code through email address provided. 

Mohandas said that devotees can enter the temple after getting the QR code verified at the entrance. They must report at the queue complex at East entrance 20 minutes prior to the allocated time.Various Christian religious leaders have welcomed the government guidelines on reopening places of worship.

