STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BevQ directs more buyers to bars, not Bevco outlets 

“Sales in bars have gone up as tokens allotted by BevQ app direct consumers mostly to them and not to Bevco outlets,” said Satheesan. 

Published: 08th June 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The BevQ mobile application, which was introduced to sell liquor in the state through a virtual queue system, has been drawing flak ever since its March 28 launch, mainly due to its technical glitches.

The latest charge is quite serious: The app has become a fortune winner for bars and is causing huge revenue loss to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), which holds the monopoly of stocking and distributing liquor in the state.

According to sources, of the 2 lakh tokens the BevQ app issued on Saturday, only 49,000 were directed to Bevco outlets. Senior Congress leader and MLA V D Satheesan alleged that Bevco’s revenue has slumped considerably. While a Bevco outlet used to sell liquor worth Rs 14 lakh daily on average, it has dropped to Rs 2 lakh now.

“Sales in bars have gone up as tokens allotted by BevQ app direct consumers mostly to them and not to Bevco outlets,” said Satheesan.  “Bevco has said that it allows only up to 400 bookings for an outlet a day. But since bars are selling liquor without tokens, they take stock as per their wish. There’s no restriction,” he added. 

Bevco MD dismisses reports of revenue dip

Bevco Managing Director G Sparjan Kumar dismissed the reports of a considerable dip in the corporation’s revenue. “The booking via BevQ app is based on pincode. Hence, the customer gets booking in outlets in 5km-10km radius.

Moreover, the app is launched in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings. Currently, if a customer takes a token via the app, he can buy three litres and make another transaction only after four days,” he said. The app was developed by a Kochi-based startup named Faircode Technologies. Its representatives were not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bevco BevQ app COVID 19 cases Kerala bars
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp