Majority of tokens issued to bars, allege Bevco staff

Already, there has been a decline in liquor sale after the new system was introduced.

Published: 08th June 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

A mask-clad man buys alcohol from a Bevco outlet in Kochi before the lockdown. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BevQ app developed by a startup for introducing the virtual queue system in liquor outlets continues to court controversy. If the technical errors in the mobile application prevented liquor consumers from downloading the app and book tokens in the initial stage, now a section of Beverages Corporation (Bevco) employees have come up with the allegation that majority of the tokens generated by the app are issued to bars.

Already, there has been a decline in liquor sale after the new system was introduced. Bevco had expected that around 4.5 lakh customers would turn up at its outlets and bars for buying liquor daily. However, the average number of tokens being generated through the app is around 2.5 lakh per day.

Of these, the majority of the tokens are allegedly issued to bar hotels, irking the Bevco employees. Following this, a section of employees complained to the Beverages Corporation MD, who has reportedly sought a report from the app developer and Kerala Startup Mission, which selected the service provider. 
“Bar owners are saying that they are not getting adequate tokens, while the Bevco employees also alleged the same. We have to look into this issue,” said a staffer at the office Excise Minister T P  Ramakrishnan.

