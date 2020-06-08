Online school admissions to begin today, Kerala government issues guidelines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases, the state General Education Department has issued guidelines for government, aided and recognised unaided schools to use online platforms for the admission process and issuance of transfer certificates (TC) for Classes 1 to 10. The online admission process under the aegis of the Kerala Infrastructure for Technology Education (KITE) will begin on Monday.

According to K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, the admission process and issuance of TCs will be done through the state government’s ‘Sampoorna’ portal (www.sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in). “Parents can register and log into our website for admissions.

The portal is available in all schools so the authorities can manage the proceedings through the online facility. Parents or guardians who can directly come to the school can make use of the normal admission process,” said the officer. On receipt of an application for TC, headmaster/principal has to issue the same through Sampoorna and the digital copy of the TC has to be made available to the new school.