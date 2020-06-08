Unlock 1.0: Lulu, Y malls to reopen tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Mall, Kochi, and Y Mall in Thriprayar will re-open on Tuesday as per the relaxation provided under Unlock 1.0 after two-and-a-half months of lockdown. However, entertainment zones and cinemas in these malls will continue to remain closed.

The malls were shut on March 24 following the Covid-induced lockdown. “During the lockdown, the mall management has been working towards the implementation of elaborate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure a safe shopping environment for customers,” a release said here.

All through the lockdown, the release said, the hypermarkets at both the malls continued to operate along with the pharmacy, banks and all restaurants (only take away and home delivery), following all norms. “To ensure safety, all trolleys are being sanitised prior to use and gloves are being provided to every customer before entry. Dedicated bins have been installed for disposal of used gloves/masks.

To guarantee all the retailers function in a safe and sanitised environment, a pre-defined set of guidelines was executed for all staff and vendors,” the Lulu group said. The common areas in the mall and all customer touchpoints are being frequently disinfected by a dedicated sanitisation team. Lulu group said the mall temperature will be maintained between 24 and 30 degrees Centigrade.