Elephant death: Centre backs probe by ‘unbiased’ Kerala govt

KOCHI: Amid the uproar over the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad, the Union environment ministry has said preliminary investigation reveals that the animal might have accidentally consumed a fruit stuffed with explosives. In a series of tweets, the ministry said locals in Kerala resort to an illegal act of planting explosive-filled fruits to stop wild boars from entering plantation farms, and the state government and all departments concerned are handling the matter in an unbiased manner.

The 15-year-old elephant had suffered grievous injuries when the explosive-filled fruit went off in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. It died in the Velliyar river on May 27. The ministry said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. “In the meantime, MoS, MoEF&CC, Shri Babul Supriyo requests everyone not to indulge or fall prey to any of the rumours & fake news that are being circulated in the #SocialMedia,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Search on for 2 accused persons

“We are confident of concluding the investigation sooner than later, to be followed by exemplary #LegalActions & punishment that will act as a strong deterrent to committing such future acts,” it said. Meanwhile, Mannarkkad DFO KK Sunil Kumar, who is leading the investigation, told TNIE that a search was on for the two accused persons who were absconding. The ministry held a meeting with several officials on Sunday to discuss the progress of the matter. The review meeting was chaired by Director General of Forests and Special Secretary Sanjay Kumar.