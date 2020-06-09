STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elephant death: Centre backs probe by ‘unbiased’ Kerala govt

The 15-year-old elephant had suffered grievous injuries when the explosive-filled fruit went off in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.

The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the uproar over the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad, the Union environment ministry has said preliminary investigation reveals that the animal might have accidentally consumed a fruit stuffed with explosives. In a series of tweets, the ministry said locals in Kerala resort to an illegal act of planting explosive-filled fruits to stop wild boars from entering plantation farms, and the state government and all departments concerned are handling the matter in an unbiased manner.

The 15-year-old elephant had suffered grievous injuries when the explosive-filled fruit went off in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. It died in the Velliyar river on May 27. The ministry said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. “In the meantime, MoS, MoEF&CC, Shri Babul Supriyo requests everyone not to indulge or fall prey to any of the rumours & fake news that are being circulated in the #SocialMedia,” the ministry said in a tweet. 

Search on for 2 accused persons

“We are confident of concluding the investigation sooner than later, to be followed by exemplary #LegalActions & punishment that will act as a strong deterrent to committing such future acts,” it said. Meanwhile, Mannarkkad DFO KK Sunil Kumar, who is leading the investigation, told TNIE that a search was on for the two accused persons who were absconding. The ministry held a meeting with several officials on Sunday to discuss the progress of the matter. The review meeting was chaired by Director General of Forests and Special Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Elephant death
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    The centre has finally admitted that Kerala is not like the BJP ruled states where there is scant respect for the rule of Law.
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp