Every school student to have access to online classes from Thursday

‘First Bell,’ the virtual learning programme for school students in the state, will be made available to all of them within two days.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Two children watching virtual classes on a smartphone at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram

Two children watching virtual classes on a smartphone at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘First Bell,’ the virtual learning programme for school students in the state, will be made available to all of them within two days. On Monday, the second phase of the trial run of online programme began with a repeat of the classes which had been live-streamed last week. A source close to the General Education department said distribution of television sets and laptops to neighbourhood centres of all local self-government is nearing completion. The distribution is carried out based on the list available with class teachers in each school.

B Aburaj, director, SIET (State Institute of Educational Technology) Kerala, told TNIE that the distribution of television sets will be completed within two days. “All headmasters and teachers will ensure that students in their respective schools get access to the class through television or laptop. Several NGOs, celebrities and elected representatives have provided TV sets. The government has also made arrangements with the help of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala to distribute TV sets even in remote places. Hopefully, every student will have access to the classes from Thursday,” he said. 

Meanwhile, K Jeevan Babu,  director,  general education, has issued a fresh set of guidelines for parents and guardians of students to ensure the children access to virtual classes. 
The guidelines say
➊Parents should make facilities available for students. If it’s television or a computer with internet connection, they should give them support. If there is any interruption in TV telecast or internet connectivity, they should inform the class teachers immediately.
➋ Parents should persuade children to watch the Victers channel based on the timings allotted to each class. If the students prefer to watch the same on smartphones, parents should be present.
➌Parents should interact with  students after the classes and enquire whether they face any difficulty in understanding the class. If there is any difficulty, the parents should inform the teachers.
➍ Virtual class is only a temporary arrangement. So the parents should ensure their children read and write to grasp the subjects clearly and they should encourage them in other learning activities.
➎ For teacher-student interation, phones are a must. So the parents should ensure that the children use phones for study purposes alone. 
➏  Encourage reading
➐ Parents should  persuade students to engage in extra-curricular activities and ensure they remain free from any kind of stress.
➑Parents should also ensure that the students complete the assignments given by teachers on time.

