Kerala changes tack on COVID-19: This 300-bed facility will treat asymptomatic patients in Ernakulam

Published: 09th June 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 10:16 AM

The convention centre of 50,000 sq ft, facilitates 200 cubicles and 51 toilets for the patients. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Marking a striking change in the state's approach to treating Covid-19 patients, asymptomatic positive cases in Ernakulam will now be admitted at the 300-bed facility at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly from Tuesday. 

The move come in the wake of the spike in the number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the government medical college hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery.

Till Monday, a total of 47 patients are being treated at the MCH. Besides, 59 people are kept under observation. 

Starting with asymptomatic patients who are currently undergoing treatment, the shifting will also include patients with mild symptoms in the later stages once the number of cases at MCH reaches 50.

Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly (Photo | EPS)

The move which depends on the number of cases admitted to the hospital will help to reduce the burden of frontline workers at the hospital.

"The First level treatment centre (FLTC) is for Covid positive but Asymptomatic patients. The facility will ensure that the major hospitals focus on patients requiring intensive care and reduce the burden on the health workers," said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi sub-collector who is currently the Incident Commander of COVID-19 operations in the district. 

“The move will help us in focusing on serious cases and improve their recovery period. Among the existing positive cases, only a few have serious symptoms. Though haven't decided to shift all the asymptomatic patients, new cases in the district from Tuesday will be admitted to Adlux. Besides, positive patients from sentinel surveillance will also be taken to the facility. Mild symptomatic cases will be added at a later stage," said an MCH official.

Initially, two doctors and eight nurses will be deputed to the centre. It will be increased on the basis of the rise in the number of patients.

Along with regular monitoring, the doctor-on-call facility will also be provided for the patients. Two ambulances will be operated daily to shift the patients from MCH to the centre.

"Apart from the emergency medicine, facilities such as wheelchairs, trolley and PPE kits will be provided to the health workers at the centre. They will have exclusive space to wear PPE kits and separate entry and exit points to avoid direct contact with the patients. They will stay at a hotel near to the centre," said a health department official.

The convention centre of 50,000 sq ft, facilitates 200 cubicles and 51 toilets for the patients.

The arrangements are being made for 125 male patients and the rest for females. They will be able to access Four televisions and Wi-Fi at the centre. Fire and rescue department will regularly disinfect the compound.

While Thumburmuzhy model aerobic composting technique will be followed in the treatment of food waste, IMA's IMAGE (Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly) will handle the medical waste.

