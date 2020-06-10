65 fresh cases in Kerala takes total tally to 2,160; death toll mounts to 17

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After witnessing a spike in infections over the past few days, Kerala reported only 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the total virus count touched 2,160 and the death toll climbed to 17 with the sample of an elderly man, who died three days ago, testing positive.

While 1,238 people are under treatment for the infection, 905 have recovered, including 57 who were discharged today, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Over two lakh are under observation.

After reporting the highest single-day spike of 111 cases on June 5, the state has been witnessing a decline with 108 on June 6, and 91 each on June 8 and June 9.

The samples of an 87-year-old man from Thrissur, who died on June 7, returned positive for the virus, taking the fatalities in the state to 17.

Kozhikode rereported 10 cases, Thrissur nine, Malappuram seven, Thiruvananthapuiramand Palakkad six each, Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur four each, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam three each and Alappuzha one, a press release said.

While 34 of the positive cases had come from abroad, 25 were returnees from other states.

Five had been infected through contact.

At least 2.07 lakh people have come to the state, including 1.28 lakh through various checkpoints and 53,545 through the states' four airports, the release added.

In Kerala, there are 2,10,592 people who are under observation in various districts, of whom 2,08,748 are in home/institutional quarantine and 1,844 in hospitals, including 206 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 4689 samples have been sent for testing.

According to the release, samples of 98,304 people have been sent for testing and the results of 93,475, which are available, are negative.

There are 163 hotspots with the addition of five new places.