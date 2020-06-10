STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Academic community divided as students set to appear for Cusat exams from home

Students appearing for university examinations from home! Might sound rather strange.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students appearing for university examinations from home! Might sound rather strange. But Cusat has decided to give the online examination a try after factoring in the large number of students, from other states and those based in containment zones, unable to reach the exam centres due to the  Covid-19 pandemic.

The final semester exams of 13 postgraduate programmes of Cusat slated to begin on Wednesday will see candidates logged on to the internet at home with smartphones or computers to which questions will be sent in five sets every half an hour. The students will have to write down the answers of each set on one side of A4 size paper within 30 minutes and scan and upload the page immediately after each set. The next set of questions will be released online after the process has been completed. Each paper will be of 180 minutes’(three-hour) duration, of which 150 minutes will be spent on writing the answers and the remaining 30 minutes for scanning and uploading the answer papers of each set. The exams will be conducted through open source learning platform Moodle.

‘Foolproof mechanism’     
Cusat officials said a number of measures have been adopted to ensure foolproof conduct of the online examination. “The questions will be of higher order thinking type or analytical type. Besides, a short viva voce on the given questions will be conducted after the online examination to ensure that answers have indeed been given by the student,” Benjamin Varghese, Controller of Examinations, Cusat, told TNIE. 
A number of mock tests have bene conducted  to iron out the technical flaws, if any, the official said. The examinations were slated to be held in April but had to be postponed indefinitely. 

Academic community divided
The academic community appeared divided over the concept of online examination. The Save University Campaign Committee, a group of education activists, has decried the varsity’s move to do away with the confidentiality associated with the examination, paving the way for large-scale malpractice. 

However, A Jayakrishnan, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Kerala(KU) hailed the move. “ At many foreign varsities, open-book examination is followed which tests the students’ understanding of key concepts and their problem-solving skills. Even keeping a textbook or referring to the internet will not help in such cases,” he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cusat
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp