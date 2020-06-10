STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Cricket Association makes move to reclaim Kochi stadium

The last international match in Kochi was an India-West ODI in 2014. Since then, the multipurpose venue has only hosted football matches. It is the home ground of ISL outfit Kerala Blasters.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

By Martin Joseph
ANI

KOCHI: In a bid to bring international cricket back to Kochi, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is trying to reclaim the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

KCA Secretary Sreejith Nair wrote to Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), seeking permission to host matches at the stadium. Currently, the KCA hosts international games at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

"We heard Kerala Blasters are holding discussions and thinking of using the stadium in Kozhikode. We saw this as an opportunity to request GCDA to let us use the stadium. Kochi hosted international and IPL games in the past. After investing so much in that venue, not being able to utilise the facility is unfortunate," said Sreejith.

Last week, Blasters held talks with Kozhikode Corporation officials about the EMS Stadium. It is unclear whether they are planning to fully shift base from Kochi. The KCA is even open to the idea of sharing the stadium.

"We are not against football but the Kochi stadium can host cricket and football. We spent Rs 11 crore to host international matches there. We even have a security deposit of Rs 1 crore lying there. The venue hosted both in the past and we can do it in the future as well," said Sreejith.

While Greenfield has seen packed stands for international games, KCA wants to give fans from other regions of the state a chance to watch matches. "It is difficult for fans from northern Kerala to come to Thiruvananthapuram. With Kochi being more central, it's easier for those from Kozhikode and Malappuram to travel. That's why this stadium is ideal. We have a right to use the facility because we had taken it on a 30-year-lease. Right now, we don't have matches lined up but we just want the facility to be available to us in case we land an IPL game," said KCA president Sajan Varghese.

The GCDA confirmed the KCA approach. "KCA did contact us. Blasters have not informed whether they will host matches at in Kochi. If they are moving to Kozhikode, we have to look at options of utilising the stadium. Since Blasters are already using it as their home ground, we will give them first priority on any decision," said GCDA chairman V Saleem.

