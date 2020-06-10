STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt gives nod for Athirappilly project, draws flak from coalition partner CPI

Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran also wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to cancel the NOC given to the project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given sanction to the controversial Athirappilly hydro-electric project. The Kerala State Electricity Board has been given the NOC to take steps for technical, financial and environmental clearances for the 163 MW project. The NOC will be valid for seven years -- the expected time for project completion.

The government had earlier announced that it was dropping the project in the wake of opposition from environmentalists and political parties, including its coalition partner CPI. With the new NOC, the KSEB can approach the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for necessary clearance.

The government's decision has invited sharp criticism from the CPI and the AIYF. CPI leader Binoy Viswam said the decision will not help in the state's development. "Kerala has already born the brunt of the environmental impact of unscientific development activities. What has led the government to sanction the project is yet to be known," he said.

"Countries across the world are withdrawing from largescale hydro-electric projects. It is unfortunate that Kerala is not learning from these changes. After the 2018 floods, the Chief Minister had stated that the state would not adopt development activities affecting the earth and mankind. Athirappilly has no place in such a policy," he added.

Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran also wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to cancel the NOC given to the project. "There's no justification for the government going ahead with a project which is highly detrimental to the environment. The government should take lessons from the two major floods," said Sudheeran.          

