KIIFB gives nod to 679 projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Tuesday gave its nod to 679 projects worth Rs 54,391 crore. Of these, close to 125 projects are expected to be completed by December. The Kundannoor, Vyttila and Edappal flyovers would be completed soon.

While reviewing the projects worth Rs 50 crore and above, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said immediate steps would be taken to complete the 474 projects for which DPRs have been submitted.

Pinarayi directed to speed up land acquisition for the projects. Issues related to road widening should be addressed on a permanent basis, he said. The meeting also decided to review projects above Rs 50 crore at the additional chief secretary level every two weeks. Once a month, the chief secretary will review projects.

The government is also looking at the possibility of entrusting consultancy services for monitoring projects above Rs 100 crore. PWD works should begin by September and projects should be completed in a time-bound manner, said Pinarayi.