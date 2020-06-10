Son held for ex-Kerala cricketer’s murder, admits to drunken brawl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mysterious death of former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi has turned out to be a case of murder. The Fort Police on Tuesday arrested his son Aswin Thampi after the autopsy report revealed that the 64-year-old’s death was due to a head injury.

Jayamohan was found lying dead in the hall of the house on Monday morning after the people staying on rent on the first floor of his house at Manacaud sensed that a stench was emanating from the ground floor. Aswin, who stayed with Jayamohan, had told the police that he did not notice his father’s death.

The police grew suspicious on this narrative because Jayamohan’s death had happened almost 36 hours prior to spotting the body and during that period, there was no one other than Aswin in the house. The police said Aswin gave the details of the murder during questioning.

The police said the father-son duo used to consume alcohol together regularly. On Saturday, while having drinks, the two had a brawl during which Aswin pushed his father to the ground. Jayamohan allegedly suffered a head injury that proved fatal. “Aswin wanted more liquor, but Jayamohan turned down his request. This led to the brawl and culminated in the murder,” said police sources.