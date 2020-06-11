‘42,412 students have no access to online edu’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that a study by the State Project Director revealed that as many as 42,412 students do not have access to online classes. According to the State Project Director's report, as on May 10, 2.61 lakh out of the 41.3 lakh students in the state did not have access to online classes. On July 1, their number came down to 1.15 lakh.

Now, as per the report prepared on July 08, the number of students without access to the online facility has reduced to 42,412. The government is taking earnest efforts to reduce their number to zero before starting regular online classes. Further, the government stated that assistance to the family of Devika, who had committed suicide reportedly due to lack of access to online classes, is under active consideration. It added that Collegiate Education has already switched to online mode in the state.