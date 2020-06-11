STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Efforts on to bring Ganesh Kumar to UDF

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala is taking the initiative which has got the silent nod of former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Published: 11th June 2020 06:30 AM

K B Ganesh Kumar. (Express Photo)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  While the LDF is trying to poach one of the two warring factions of Kerala Congress (M) to its fold, efforts are on to bring Kerala Congress (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar back to the UDF from the Left camp, it is learnt. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala is taking the initiative which has got the silent nod of former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

R Balakrishna Pillai, KC(B) chairman, was given the chairman’s post of Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities with cabinet rank in May 2017. Ganesh is the lone MLA of the party. Over the last several days, rumours have been rife that a section in the Congress is keen to bring Ganesh. The RSP and KC(M) leadership confirmed to TNIE that efforts are on to strengthen the UDF by bringing back KC(B).

“But neither the UDF nor the Congress leadership has taken us into confidence. Now, the priority before the UDF is to settle the issues between the two KC(M) factions. We understand that a section in the Congress camp is also against the move to bring back Ganesh Kumar,” said an RSP leader.

Both Balakrishna Pillai and Ganesh Kumar remained incommunicado. However, KC(B) general secretary C Venugopalan Nair told TNIE that with the local body elections around the corner, there is scope for discussions with other parties. “The UDF must be feeling that they are going to benefit by having us in their fold. We have to look at all options before taking the plunge,” he said.

