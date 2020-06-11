STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many senior citizens pushed into penury after being left out of MGNREGS due to COVID-19

After those affected took up the matter with field-level officers, the Kerala government has decided to address their concerns and will take a decision on the issue by next week

Published: 11th June 2020 01:50 PM

Workers at a MGNREGS project site.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre's decision to exclude people aged 65 and above from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many into penury.

After those affected took up the matter with field-level officers, the government has decided to address their concerns. According to MGNREGS Kerala, the government will take a decision on the issue by next week.

"Around 30 to 35 per cent of those who have registered themselves with the MGNREGS authorities are aged 65 and above. Leaving them out will create hardships. The field officers reported that those hit had protested against their exclusion," said a joint programme coordinator of MGNREGS Kerala.  
 
"Their grievance is justified. For some, it will help them a lot as 100 days of employment gets them around Rs 29,000. But we have assured them that they might still get work for 100 days during this fiscal," the coordinator added.

According to the Rural Development Ministry's revised order, those aged 65 and above are not allowed to work under the scheme. Official figures show 56,52,627 persons from the state had registered for MGNREGS. Among those employed under the programme, 52,754 belong to the 61-80 age group, with 604 aged above 80.

A C Moideen, Local Self-Government Minister, said, "In the initial days itself, local bodies were clearly asked not to engage persons from this age group in MGNREGS activities. It is a fact that a small section among them are BPL (below poverty line) category. But the government is helpless."

On whether the government will lend a helping hand, he said, "The majority of them have pensions. But there will be some who rely on 100 days of employment. For them, central aid was sought. A decision is awaited."

L P Chither, additional director of the mission, said, "They are demanding employment. But there are clear directions from the Centre and state government barring their participation. By next week, a decision might come."

However, MGNREGS' operational guidelines state that senior citizens, particularly those left to fend for themselves, can look up to it for support. "They should also be treated as a special category. Exclusive senior citizen groups may be formed and special work which needs lesser physical effort allotted," it said.

