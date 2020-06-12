STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops to launch special software to identify those ditching masks

Still shying away from wearing a facemask while out in the public? Beware, the police may be watching you. 

Published: 12th June 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Still shying away from wearing a facemask while out in the public? Beware, the police may be watching you.  As people continue to ditch facemasks even in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections, the police department is planning to use a new software to track down the defaulters.

The software, which will be installed in traffic cameras, will scan the faces of passersby and identify those who are not covered adequately. The freeze-frames from the video footage can be used later to identify and penalise those not wearing masks. As per police reports, more than 2,000 cases of people refusing to wear masks are reported daily in the state. 

The software will help capture the facial image of those without facemasks. The artificial intelligence-powered cameras will detect the registration number of vehicles so the defaulters can be easily identified. However, the software offers limited assistance in the case of pedestrians. The identification of on-foot defaulters need to be done manually as of now, as the police only have a limited database. 

According to a source, the Cyberdome is using a simple technology driven by AI to develop the software. “This is an altered version of the software being used to detect helmet-less riders and drivers without seatbelts. However, if the software needs to be successful in detecting defaulters among pedestrians, a huge data bank is required.

The captured facial image needs to be matched with images in repository. We do not have such a facility, as our data base is not that extensive. However, the images can be manually verified,” said the source. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp