Into the final stretch, LDF govt gives infra projects a push

The LDF government has decided to give a renewed thrust to its efforts to complete multi-billion rupees worth of infrastructure projects, as it enters the final year of its term in office.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:26 AM

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF government has decided to give a renewed thrust to its efforts to complete multi-billion rupees worth of infrastructure projects, as it enters the final year of its term in office. As a precursor, the government has made additional chief secretary and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma the special officer-infrastructure with a mandate to put some of the ongoing key infrastructure projects on the fast track.

This is the first time that the state government has created a post with special focus on infrastructure.
Sharma, who has proved his credentials in executing big projects as the head of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, will have the authority to see that there are no hiccups in the smooth execution of high-profile projects. Sources said Sharma will monitor 650 projects worth Rs 51,000 crore, funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). 

They include Rs 21,000-crore PWD projects, Rs 800 crore water projects, Rs 2,200 crore health projects and education sector projects worth Rs 2,000 crore.  “The task before Sharma is to clear all the bottlenecks in land acquisition and get clearances from the forest and the environment departments,” said an official.
Sharma was not available for comments. After taking over as the special officer, Sharma had his first meeting with the new Chief Secretary.  Sources said 10-15 nodal officers will be reporting directly to Sharma on the progress of  various projects at least once a month.

KIIFB funded 650 projects worth Rs 51,000 cr

PWD projects Rs 21,000 cr
Water works Rs 800 cr 
Health sector (labs, specialised blocks etc)Rs 2,200 cr
Education Rs 2,000 cr

Azhikkal port
Gail City Gas distribution
Vizhinjam port
Smart City projects - Kochi, T’Puram, Kozhikode
Semi High-Speed Train 
Thalassery-Mysuru rail project

